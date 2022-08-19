LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Jack Harlow will be one of three emcees for the MTV Video Music Awards later this month.
The rapper will join LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj for the Sunday, Aug. 28 ceremony.
The trio will split the duties of introducing and presenting the famous Moonmen trophies alongside performers including Lizzo, Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Måneskin, Kane Brown, Marshmello with Khalid, and Panic! At The Disco at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Harlow, Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar have seven nominations. Harlow, Lil Nas X, Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo will compete for artist of the year. Styles and Doja Cat received the second-most nominations with six. Minaj is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.
Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd each pulled in five.
Harlow, nominated in 2020 for song of the summer for “Whats Poppin,” is tied for the most nominations this year with seven, including artist of the year and video of the year. He will also make his VMA solo debut performance. At last year’s VMAs, Harlow and Lil Nas X gave the debut performance of “Industry Baby.”
Fans can vote for their favorite artists across 22 categories online through Friday. Nominations for group of the year and song of the summer will be announced Friday. Voting for best new artist will be active all the way to show time. To vote, click here.
