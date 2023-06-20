LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mayor joined police recruits for a strenuous workout this week.
Monday, June 19, Mayor Craig Greenberg joined the latest class of recruits for the Louisville Metro Police Department on their first day in the police academy.
"So I wanted to go show my support for these new recruits, to thank them for joining LMPD, to thank them for dedicating their life to public service and just show my support by participating with them on their first day in the academy," Greenberg said.
The mayor spent several hours working out with the cadets during the fitness portion of the class. Training officers said the cadets enjoyed having the mayor beside them for all of the exercises.
"They said he was so personable. One of the recruits even said he was really fast, so I'm assuming he means with his running, but they really, really liked him being there, so it was encouraging," Sgt. Amanda Seeyle, with LMPD Basic Training, said.
The cadets do what's called a Pops test, which Seeyle said has five components.
"The first component includes a bench-press, the second component is sit-ups in a minute, then you do a 300-meter sprint. You do push-ups and you finally end with a mile-and-a-half run," she said.
Greenberg received a passing grade on all of the exercises and has a written report showing his results.
