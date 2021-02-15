LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is ready for snow and ice.
Metro Public Works is working with other city departments to make sure the roads are in the best shape possible. The city has a fleet of snow plows ready to hit the roads.
The city has a website set up to check the snow team's progress. Click here to see the Metro Snow Map.
The Mayor reminds residents that if they see a snowplow, please stay back and be patient so they can do their jobs.
The Snow Team has a vast supply of materials needed to get the city through the winter season and more. The city started the season with 49,000 tons of salt and an estimated nearly 35,000 tons still remain in storage ready for use. Other materials used such as brine and calcium chloride are also in the city stockpile.
