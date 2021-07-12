LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic is hitting the road again this week. 

Here's a list of the LouVax Mobile pop-up vaccination clinics for the week of July 12. No appointments are necessary to get a shot, and walk-ins are welcome.

Monday, July 12

The Louisville Free Public Library

301 York Street

1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Janssen vaccine

Tuesday, July 13

Lynnhurst United Church of Christ

4401 Taylor Boulevard

9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Janssen vaccine

Thursday, July 15

Civitas

900 East Main Street

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Janssen vaccine

Friday, July 16

Smoketown Family Wellness Center

760 South Hancock Street

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

Pfizer vaccine

Saturday, July 17

Bethany United Church of Christ

10400 Old Preston Highway

10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. 

Janssen vaccine

Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church

443 East Kentucky Street

10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Moderna vaccine

Louisville NAACP Youth Council

Chickasaw Park

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Vaccines are available at more  than 100 sites across Louisville. Anyone who needs assistance scheduling a vaccine appointment or finding a vaccine site can:

  • Call the LOU Health Helpline at 502-912-8598.
  • Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccine providers by preferred vaccine in your zip code.
  • Text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) to immediately receive addresses of nearby vaccination centers.

