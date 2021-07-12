LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinic is hitting the road again this week.
Here's a list of the LouVax Mobile pop-up vaccination clinics for the week of July 12. No appointments are necessary to get a shot, and walk-ins are welcome.
Monday, July 12
The Louisville Free Public Library
301 York Street
1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Janssen vaccine
Tuesday, July 13
Lynnhurst United Church of Christ
4401 Taylor Boulevard
9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Janssen vaccine
Thursday, July 15
Civitas
900 East Main Street
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Janssen vaccine
Friday, July 16
Smoketown Family Wellness Center
760 South Hancock Street
3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Pfizer vaccine
Saturday, July 17
Bethany United Church of Christ
10400 Old Preston Highway
10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Janssen vaccine
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church
443 East Kentucky Street
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Moderna vaccine
Louisville NAACP Youth Council
Chickasaw Park
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Vaccines are available at more than 100 sites across Louisville. Anyone who needs assistance scheduling a vaccine appointment or finding a vaccine site can:
- Call the LOU Health Helpline at 502-912-8598.
- Visit vaccines.gov to find vaccine providers by preferred vaccine in your zip code.
- Text your ZIP code to GETVAX (438829) to immediately receive addresses of nearby vaccination centers.
