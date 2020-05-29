(LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's new civilian review board met for the first time early Friday, hours after protesters upset about Breonna Taylor's death during a drug raid in March turned violent.
Seven people were shot during the riot, and windows were smashed in vehicles and businesses. Police did not fire any shots.
The work group, co-chaired by Metro Councilwoman Paula McCraney and Deputy Mayor Ellen Hesen, was created to "research and recommend a new civilian review board structure," according to a news release.
The civilian review board was created amid controversy over the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. It is made up of faith leaders, law enforcement representatives and community advocates.
The 33-member work group is researching different models to provide oversight to LMPD to strengthen trust and credibility between police and the public.
The board hopes to come up with a legislative proposal to file with Metro Council in July.
