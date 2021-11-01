LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman hit a rare milestone in life this week.
Mary Maiden said she's "so happy" to have reached 100 years old. And when you live that long, it'll take more than a pandemic to stop the party.
"We started planning this about three months ago," said James Sims, Maiden's nephew. "Every morning she wakes up, she says, 'Is today my birthday?'"
It may not be polite to ask a lady's age, but Maiden is celebrating and wants everyone to know.
"I think it's wonderful that I have lived that long," she said.
Her family, church members and friends stopped by the West Louisville YMCA on Monday to help celebrate and wish her a happy birthday.
"I think it's wonderful, you know, when someone thinks of you enough to celebrate your birthday with you," Maiden said. "That's a wonderful thing."
To honor her 100 years of life, a room at the YMCA was decorated with balloons and pictures of Maiden and her late husband, who died in 1982.
"He fought in World War II," Sims said. "He was in a tank battalion called 761st."
Maiden was born in Phillips, Mississippi, but she settled in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood after her husband retired from the Army as a master sergeant in the 1960s.
"They were the first black battalion. A lot of people don't know it," Sims said. "That did actual combat fighting in World War II."
Sims is one of several family members who followed his uncle and aunt from Mississippi, years ago.
"I came here to be a school teacher," Sims said.
These days, Sims cares for his aunt, who was active and on the go until the COVID-19 pandemic slowed her down.
"She's like a well-traveled lady," he said. "And so the spotlight is nothing big for her."
In addition to being showered with gifts, Maiden's birthday party included a proclamation from Metro Council.
"The Good Master has blessed me to have good health and still going on to have my memory," Maiden said. "That's the main thing."
It's the main thing, but it's not the only thing, she said.
"It will help people to love you more when you are kind," she said. "Who wants to be evil and speak hard works and things? That's not life."
But in her 100 years of living, Maiden and Sims have lived through multiple pandemics, the Civil Rights movement and lots of evils.
Sims said they would frequent the grocery story in Money, Mississippi, where Emmett Till supposedly whistled at a white lady in 1955. The 14-year-old black boy was lynched shortly thereafter.
Maiden also lived through the historic 1965 landmark Voting Rights Act. That's why, Sims said, his aunt votes in every election, including the 2020 Presidential Election.
"One of the people that ran the voting got on the microphone, and she said, 'Everybody in here, stand up and give this lady a standing ovation,'" Sims said. "She got a standing ovation. They stopped the voting."
Sims and Maiden voted at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage. He said when Maiden showed her identification, the excitement started.
"I just voted," Maiden said. "I guess they thought because at that age, you know? And remember to do so."
Maiden doesn't have any children, but she has been a mother figure to dozens of nephews, nieces and church members.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.