LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Louisville's Orthodox community came together Saturday to reflect on 2020 and look ahead to the new year.
The Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Louisville gathered near the Brown Forman Amphitheater for the annual "Blessing of the Ohio River."
The blessing happens each year on the Saturday following the Epiphany, which is when Christians believe Jesus was baptized in the Jordan River.
First responders, members of the military and medical professionals were also prayed for during the ceremony.
"Not only in America but everywhere throughout the world, priests are going out to the natural bodies, the rivers, the lakes, the oceans and blessing so this sanctification can be taken into the community," Rev. Jon Boukis with the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church said.
In addition to members of the Orthodox community, the event brings together civil leaders and Christians of different traditions.
