LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton pushed back Wednesday on the city of Louisville's plan to build a vehicle auction lot on a vacation property off 7th Street Road.
In a news release Wednesday, Chester-Burton said he was notified of the city's plans "just hours" before a news release went out Tuesday afternoon.
"I have resounding opposition to any development that may lead to the negative impact to a corridor that is a gateway to our City, multiple Bourbon Distilleries and our neighbor Churchill Downs," she said.
In a news release Tuesday, Mayor Greg Fischer announced the city sent plans to Metro Government's Planning and Design Services for the 5.32-acre site at 3502 7th Street Road, just east of Dixie Highway. The plot of land, which the city called "undeveloped," would help alleviate crowding at the much-maligned impound lot on Frankfort Avenue.
In an apparent effort to quell opposition from Shively residents, the city said it plans to "beautify" the new lot by planting trees and shrubs, staffing 24-hour security and adding lights and screened fencing. It's a triangular lot that is bordered by two businesses, a vacant lot, a residential property and train tracks, the city said.
Chester-Burton said she requested the city's list of other locations that were considered before the city filed plans for the Shively site.
"The auction / impound lot simply would not enhance the beauty of Shively, but rather diminish the area," Chester-Burton said. "I have requested a list from Mayor Fischer of additional locations that were under consideration before the decision was made to use Shively as an auction site."
Chester-Burton said the lot would hurt community appeal and character, lower property values, cost Shively business opportunities, further congest traffic on 7th Street Road and cause environmental hazards in the area.
The city of Shively will hold a public meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 514 West Liberty Street where residents can voice their concerns. More details will be posted here as it gets closer.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.