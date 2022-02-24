LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A group of Louisville-area middle and high school students were at the Kentucky Capitol on Thursday to rally for the CROWN Act.
The CROWN Act stands for "create a respectful and open workplace for natural hair." The group of students, called the Real Young Prodigies, has advocated for the change through hip-hop. It's the same group that helped Louisville pass a CROWN Act ordinance.
Supporters said it would end discrimination against natural and protective hairstyles commonly worn by African Americans.
"It is just how people express yourself on a day-to-day basis," Keshawn Johnson said. "This is some people's only outlet. So I got to make that change and allow my fellow peers to be happy."
Rep. Attica Scott, D-Louisville, filed the bill, but it hasn't been heard in a committee yet.
