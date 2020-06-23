LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- While thousands poured into Louisville's solo polling place for a seemingly successful turnout, so did thousands of others at smaller polling places across the state.
In Shelby County, three polling places saw lines nearly all day. It was unusual for those places, but clear people are "ready for a change," one voter told WDRB News.
"They had already had like, 200 and some that had already voted by 10 o'clock," said Shelby County Clerk Susan Carole Perry of one of the county's polling places.
Between a more accessible absentee ballot voting procedure, and in-person voting Tuesday, this is set to be one of the highest voter turnouts the state has seen in decades.
Perry said the publicity this election has received played a big part in that, as well as the easier processes. She added Shelby County could eclipse the 50% turnout mark.
“We might get there, we really might," she told WDRB early Tuesday. "I’ve heard they’ve really been busy. We only have three polling places today, and they’ve really been busy all morning long.”
Other counties like Nelson and Hardin say the turnout there was higher than normal, too.
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says it goes to show that accusations of voter suppression in the Commonwealth are false.
"The voters aren't being suppressed," he said. "They're voting. Look at the turnout. Our turnout is through the roof. It's the highest its ever been in a presidential primary election cycle."
Adams told WDRB that the plan for November's election has not been finalized at this point.
