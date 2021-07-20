LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's top doctor says COVID-19 cases are going up in the city and the Delta variant is the dominant variant.
Dr. Sarah Moyer says 414 people tested positive for COVID last week in Louisville.
She said seven cases of the Delta variant have been confirmed, but general testing does not specifically test for variants.
The results are sent to a state lab, and it takes 4-6 weeks to get the results back that would show the Delta variant.
"The B.1.1.7., or the Alpha variant, had been the most prevalent strain in the wastewater until last week and now the Delta variant is found in every single section of our town with the highest concentration in our west and south areas of town," Dr. Moyer said.
Moyer also reiterated that most people who are getting the virus are not vaccinated, and that more people in younger age groups are testing positive.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.