LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six new officers were sworn in Friday in a ceremony in downtown Louisville before they begin jobs at the city's understaffed jail.
The additions give Louisville Metro Corrections 14 new officers in the last three weeks, though Director Jerry Collins said his staff remains short about 100 officers.
"A correctional facility always runs better when you have proper staffing, and, also, it's very good for the officers," Collins said. "That work-life balance, not doing doubles, that makes a difference."
One of the new graduates, Stephen Lee, brings corrections experience with him.
"You have to be professional," he said. "That's the main thing. And you have to know how to talk to people. If you can deescalate a lot of situations, it could be so much easier."
Dozens of others have already applied behind Friday's new group, and each hire receives a new $8,000 signing bonus and $3,000 relocation bonus. Starting wage is $21.75 per hour, which Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said is a 27% increase.
Collins said the recruiting efforts are working, and some former LMDC officers are even coming back.
"That excites me," he said. "When you have folks that leave a business like this and then want to come back, that's exciting times."
At least eight inmates died over a recent six-month period. So this hiring pitch is one effort to combat the issues that have plagued the jail.
"That's what we're really striving for: the balance of wellness for the folks who are incarcerated and the balance of our employees," Collins said. "So I'm really excited about that."
And all the changes are getting new officers excited, too.
"To anyone looking for a career in law enforcement, LMDC is it," Lee said. "I'm telling you, they have the best, well-trained, professional, dedicated, committed officers that I have seen. I'm telling you, when I did it in New Jersey it wasn't like this. It's like night and day."
