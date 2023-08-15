LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Robley Rex VA Medical Center is bringing physical and mental health resources to veterans in Elizabethtown during a town hall meeting Tuesday.
"Elizabethtown as well as Radcliffe and the surrounding area of Fort Knox has a lot of veterans," said Mark Childress, outreach coordinator for Robley Rex VA Medical Center. "They served our country and they're in need of certain services."
Tuesday's meeting runs from 5:30-7 p.m. at 1251 Ring Road in Elizabethtown.
"We're expecting anywhere between 50-100 veterans to show up," Childress said.
The meeting will showcase information on the following resources:
- Community care
- Benefit eligibility
- Enrollment
- Caregiver support
- Suicide prevention
- Women's health
The organization will have another meeting Aug. 22 to highlight The Pact Act, which helps veterans exposed to military toxic burn pits and toxic gasses. It expands benefits for Gulf War era and post 9/11 Veterans.
As of Aug. 9, 2022, The Pact Act covers 23 presumptive conditions:
- Brain cancer
- Gastrointestinal cancer of any type
- Glioblastoma
- Head cancer of any type
- Kidney cancer
- Lymphoma of any type
- Melanoma
- Neck cancer of any type
- Pancreatic cancer
- Reproductive cancer of any type
- Respiratory (breathing-related) cancer of any type
- Asthma that was diagnosed after service
- Chronic bronchitis
- Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
- Chronic rhinitis
- Chronic sinusitis
- Constrictive bronchiolitis or obliterative bronchiolitis
- Emphysema
- Granulomatous disease
- Interstitial lung disease (ILD)
- Pleuritis
- Pulmonary fibrosis
- Sarcoidosis
The legislation speeds up the qualification process and creates regular screenings for veterans. The law also provides benefits for families who have lost a service member following exposure to toxic gasses during war.
President Biden said The Pact Act has helped more than 4 million veterans get free screenings.
For more information about the bill and links to file a disability claim or apply for VA health care, click here.
