LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- His words have inspired generations. Martin Luther King Jr., a Christian minister and activist became the face of the civil rights movement. That is until his voice was silenced in 1968.
"He was a very peaceful man, who encountered a lot of situations that weren't very peaceful for him," William Medina said.
King would have been 91 years old this year, and Louisvillians wanted to be sure they honored him in the right way.
Dozens were part of a parade at 28th and Broadway, that ended with a service at Hughlett Temple AME Zion Church.
Others used the day to do good things for our community.
"Martin Luther King was all about just service and helping and giving back, so I think MLK Day is the perfect opportunity for that," Robin Pittman, from Harbor House, said.
Her organization helps adults with disabilities. Volunteers from schools and businesses spent the day cleaning it up.
Students at Greenwood Elementary have been collecting coats, hats and mittens, and invited everyone to show up and take what they needed.
At Chickasaw Park, volunteers braved the cold to plant trees, landscape and tidy up along the river.
"At one point in time, this was a segregated park, and today we see people of all colors working out here together," explained Heather Keiper.
The volunteers said it felt great, but the good-hearted people also know King wouldn't want this to be a one day thing.
"Tomorrow is another day," said Medina. "So, he'd hope that we'd still be out there, moving forward, helping further his vision and our vision of unity."
