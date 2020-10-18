LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A special event held Sunday evening showcased area talent while raising awareness about domestic violence during the pandemic.
The Center for Women and Families held a free, virtual concert called "Love in a New Light."
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
Several area musicians — including Jecorey Arthur, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, and the Louisville Orchestra's Teddy Abrams — all showcased some of their work during the concert.
Artist Brigid Kaelin also performed and spoke about her personal experience with domestic violence.
"I would like to thank the Center for Women and Families, and thank you guys for all your work you're doing because I have been there in situations, relationships like that and I am grateful that things worked out for me, and I was able to get away, but I know that not everybody can," Kaelin said.
During the concert, sponsors matched donations up to $20,000 to help the Center.
