LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Valentine's Day right around the corner, health experts are reminding you to make sure your mental health is a priority.
Experts say the romantic holiday can be tough for some who may not have someone special to share it with.
Lisa Prewitt is the interim director of behavioral health outreach for UofL Health. She said the holiday is a great time to check in with family and friends and to tell them how much you care.
She said for those spending the holiday alone, make sure to get enough sleep and maintain a healthy diet.
It's also advised to use the day to spend time doing things you enjoy, like favorite hobbies or activities.
"Express your gratitude. Be grateful for even the small things. You may want to write a little message daily about 'This is what I'm grateful time.' Overtime, you can pull those out and I'm sure it'll remind you of all the wonderful things that you have in your life," said Prewitt.
For those that do spend time with others on the holiday, Prewitt said it's also important to remember it is okay to take time for yourself to decompress and relax.
