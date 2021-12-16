LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A letter that reads "Thanks for giving me the three best years of my life, I love you always," is a special piece of history that one family got back after winds swept it 150 miles away.
Chris Baird has been surveying what's left of his parents' home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Almost everything was sent flying in the air, including a love note.
The note, dated Dec. 3, 1982, was from William Baird to his girlfriend, now wife, of more than 30 years, Sherry.
Chris Baird said his father's actions have always been out of love. That includes when the strength of the tornado tested him.
"He was blown out into the yard," he said. "He walked from wherever he landed, climbed over the foundation of what was left of the house, to the bed that was in the basement where my mother and sister were. I don't know how he did it."
He said the letter reminded him of the power of love as he sees people returning lost family jewels back to these high school sweethearts. Baird said his dad is still trying to find his wedding picture.
