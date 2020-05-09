LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ahead of Mother's Day, members of a Louisville long-term care facility had the chance to see loved ones, although not without plenty of restrictions.
Masonic Homes in Louisville started offering family visits to kick off the Mother's Day weekend.
There are plenty of rules, however.
Families must go through a health questionnaire and get their temperatures checked at the gate.
They're allotted 15 minutes to speak to loved ones through their window.
Those in assisted living like Marian Farris can chat on the porch but are not allowed to have physical contact - and must be at least ten feet away.
"We'll take what we can get. We are very happy to have it," said Eric Farris, who visited his mother Saturday. "She had sent me a text earlier wanting to know what I was going to wear because she had forgotten what I looked like after all the time had past."
Masonic Homes has nearly 1,000 residents and hopes to continue having the socially distant meetings.
