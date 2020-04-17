LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a parade of love outside a Louisville nursing home Thursday.
Cars were honking, and residents were waving at loved ones who were driving past Seneca Place. Workers there said they want to keep residents' lives as active as possible during this time.
"Oh my gosh, it's so heartfelt for the residents, for the family members, for the staff, for everyone included," said Judy Brown, activity director at Seneca Place.
Family members said it was a happy but emotional day.
Linda Showalter, whose 94-year-old mother is a resident at the facility, was glad to take part, but misses seeing her mom face to face.
"It's really hard. I mean it really is," Showalter said. "It's my mom. She's 94 years old. I can hug my daughter. I can hug my grandkids ... I can't hug my mom."
The staff at Seneca Place is also using Facetime and Facebook to keep the residents and their families connected.
They said the most important thing is letting them know they are loved and not forgotten.
