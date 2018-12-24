LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --With the number of homeless people growing in Louisville, Wayside Christian Mission opened a low-barrier shelter on Christmas Eve.
The organization opened the Wayside Rescue Station is in the gymnasium of its Jefferson Street shelter on Monday.
Nina Moseley, Wayside's chief operating officer, said the shelter has removed a number of barriers for homeless people, such as allowing couples to stay together, allowing people to bring their pets, giving access to those who had been kicked out of shelters in the past and allowing people who are intoxicated to come in.
Moseley says all who stay at the shelter must behave and refrain from drug or alcohol use and fighting.
"Once they're in, they can stay warm and safe and hopefully they can talk to a case manager to try to help them in their life," Moseley said. "That's what we want."
The Wayside Rescue Station will provide meals, snacks, showers, restrooms, and mail and laundry services. There will also be kennels and a dog run for those with pets. Clothing will be available for those who need it. The Rescue Station will also help with case management.
Wayside decided to open the low-barrier facility after talking to people living on the streets, under overpasses and in camps around the city.
Moseley says there is room for about 100 at the emergency shelter, and she's seen firsthand what sort of impact it's had.
One homeless woman gave her "a bear hug" and cried after the shelter opened, and Moseley said others have shared their appreciation as well.
"It's a good second chance for folks who have been barred in the past," Moseley said. "This is a reprieve. All you have to do is behave."
The Wayside Rescue Station will operate at least through winter, Moseley said. They plan to continue to work to meet the changing needs of the homeless population.
