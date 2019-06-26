CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - About 100 low-income residents will be forced out of Clarksville's America's Best Motel in less than a month.
The motel was recently sold to an Indianapolis-based developer for $3.5 million.
"We're focused on these existing individuals and how we connect them to resources," said Keely Stingel, Director of the Homeless Coalition of Southern Indiana.
Tuesday and Wednesday consisted of outreach from several organizations trying to devise a plan for the families expected to be displaced. Volunteers from nonprofits and ministries are having conversations with the ones who will be affected.
"Assessment, loving, caring, serving them well and helping them get to that next step," said Corey Bledsoe, Director of Re:Center Ministries.
The biggest issue for the families isn't money. Most are paying around $900 a month for rent at the motel. Landlords and realtors won't rent to them, however, because of other circumstances like criminal records.
"There's some that have no idea what they're going to do," said Paul Stensrud, of Exit 0 Homeless Outreach.
"They have to pay to stay here," Stingel added. "They are good tenants; they are individuals who really deserve that second chance if that's the barrier to them getting housing."
The motel will force residents out by mid July, and the biggest obstacle now is finding alternative low-income housing. Outreach programs have already devised seven action steps to make that happen.
A challenging obstacle lies ahead, but several organizations are doing all they can to prevent from adding to the homeless population.
"We believe in wrapping our arms around everyone in this community regardless of what their situation is," Stingel said.
According to a news release from the Town of Clarksville, "future development in this portion of Eastern Blvd could include new commercial, hospitality, recreational, and residential uses."
