LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Low-income families in Louisville can now apply for help paying their water bills, Louisville Metro's Office of Resilience and Community Services announced Tuesday.
The new Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) helps Jefferson County residents within 150% of the federal poverty guidelines.
To be eligible for the crisis part of the program, customers must have a past due bill or disconnect notice. The maximum assistance is $800.
Residents meeting the eligibility requirements can call the automated scheduler at 502-991-8391 or click here.
