LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out across Kentucky, some local agencies call it a "logistical nightmare" as limited supply from the federal government can't keep up with high demand.
Gov. Andy Beshear said the state could handle up to 250,000 vaccinations per week but is only receiving 57,000 doses from the federal government. He asked vaccine providers for patience as the state navigates Phase1B, which includes K-12 employees, first responders and anyone age 70 and older.
"To everybody out there who wants their vaccine now, I get it ... What we're facing is a supply issue," Beshear during his COVID-19 news conference Thursday.
Right now many, are finding it impossible to make an appointment. La Grange Mayor John Black called it a "logistical nightmare" and asked his community for patience.
"I'm telling you, they are feeling it at the health department," Black said. "They can only do with what amount of vaccine is offered to them and then are told what they must do with it."
Black said local officials are being urged to make the vaccinations of school workers a top priority at the moment.
"Basically, what that's done is take the supply out of the mainstream for the people themselves," he said. "So that's where they're putting their preference with the school personnel for this week and next."
Some employees at the Oldham County Health Department are working 16 hour days in an attempt to efficiently roll out the vaccine. Black hopes more appointments will open for the area's elderly residents by the end of the month.
"Don't blame our health officials," he said. "They're certainly as sorry as anyone if people feel like they're being left behind. But they promise they're gonna get to you just as soon as they can get the vaccines coming to them."
Beshear said he's putting pressure on the federal government for more doses.
"Patience is really, really important," he said.
