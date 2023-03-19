LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An organization is working to get more women interested in golf.
The 2023 Women's Spring Golf Expo was hosted Sunday at Ten20 Brewey in Butchertown. Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Amateurs Louisville Region Association held the event to encourage more women to golf.
There were vendors, door prizes and information about LPGA, which wants to get more women involved in golf.
"Our mission is to get more women on the golf course for lots of reasons and sometimes that's hard for us to do for some reason," said Janet Miller president of the local amateurs chapter.
LPGA Amateurs Louisville Region Association currently has 105 members and is looking for more members. It's open to any women 18 and older.
