LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman is encouraging parents to get their kids vaccinated against COVID-19.
Coleman and Norton Healthcare providers teamed up Friday to raise awareness about the new opportunity for kids to get vaccinated.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are now allowing kids age 12 and older to get the Pfizer vaccine.
Shots have already been going into kids' arms this week in Kentucky. Norton began administering the shots on Thursday. Doctors with Norton understand there is some hesitancy among parents but said the vaccine is safe for children.
Coleman said she is hopeful families will take advantage and get vaccinated over the next few weeks.
"Now that the vaccine is available to everyone in Kentucky who is 12 years old and up, we're so hopeful that all of our parents and grandparents and caregivers out there are going to basically respond to this opening and this opportunity," she said.
More than 3,000 kids in Louisville have already signed up to get vaccinated. To register your child through Norton, click here.
