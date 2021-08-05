FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) -- People in Frankfort know a thing or two about a tight contest that goes down to the wire. That includes a girl named Emma for a couple of reasons.
Shot by shot, she's risen to the top of her favorite game, basketball. She also leaned on it when people who were supposed to be showing her the way as a young girl were not.
"I never had structure," Emma said. "I was jumping households a lot. I was on a third grade reading level when I first got to high school."
A woman she met there would change everything.
"I call her JC, Coleman," Emma said.
Kentuckians now call her the lieutenant governor.
"It began because I was her coach," Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman said.
That was in central Kentucky long before she became the commonwealth's second in command. Coleman had been working with kids long enough to know that someone stepping into Emma's life could make a world of difference.
"That cycle of addiction and that cycle of poverty so easily repeats it until you find a way to break it," Coleman said.
She and Emma did break it together. Emma moved into Coleman's home during freshman year and started getting the homework help she needed while honing her skills on the court. Then came sophomore year and a turning point.
"I kind of wanted to do better and understood, 'Oh, I could go to college, I could do these things, and I could do this,'" Emma said.
She did do it. Texas A&M Corpus Christi wanted her on the team. Success would soon follow.
"They were going to go to the NCAA Tournament," Coleman said.
However, that was in the spring of 2020, and the tournament got canceled. Emma still got a ring, and that's not the only reason she felt like a winner.
A couple of months before, around Christmas time, the bond Emma formed with Coleman and her husband became official in a Kentucky courtroom. She was adopted by the couple.
"I'm like, 'Oh wow, yeah that's my mom,'" Emma remembers thinking.
Her full name made it official: Emma Coleman-O'Bryan.
That would usually be the happy ending to a story like this but not hers.
"I think with every bout of success she (Emma) experienced, it made her want to work harder," Coleman said.
Emma is going pro and moving to Albania to start playing ball in just weeks.
"I'm excited to get over there and kind of just see if I can play with these girls and what can of player I can be after this," she said.
If how far she's come is any indication, it won't be long until the WNBA is calling.
