Lux Row Distillers reaching into the past with new bourbon release

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Lux Row Distillers is paying homage to the past by relaunching an old bourbon.
The "Daviess County Kentucky Straight Bourbon" is being released in three varieties this week. The mash bill is a mix of wheated bourbon and rye mash bills said to deliver a spicy and sweet taste.
There will be the original, the Cabarnet Sauvignon finish and a French Oak Finish.
Daviess County Distilling Company was the first to release the bourbon. The brand dates back to 1874 and was one of the few distilleries to survive prohibition.
