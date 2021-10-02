LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Lynn Family Stadium held it’s first ever non-soccer event over the weekend and it was all about tacos and margaritas — with a side of controversy.
The smell of sizzling beef and chicken was in the air Saturday as Lynn Family Stadium hosted a Louisville Taco & Margarita Festival.
But previous festivals around the country by promoter Adam Dobres has left a bad taste in the mouth when it comes to lack of food options and lines.
Stadium Operator ASM Global, which works with Lynn Family Stadium and the KFC Yum! Center, stepped in and took the reins to make sure the festival was fit for such a foodie city as Louisville.
“We kind of said, 'Let's really get into this and put our arms around it and make it ours so that people are confident and they know it's a real event,'” ASM Booking Director Taki Pappas said.
There were four outside vendors and in-house offered tacos and margaritas for patrons. Some paid a general admission price and purchased a la carte while others bought VIP packages ranging from $45 to $99.
“As soon as they announced it, me and my husband got tickets so we've been having our tickets for a while,” Crucita Beamus, who was enjoying her chicken nachos, said. “It’s really good, yes!”
While reports at other festivals complained of long lines and slow service, the lines Saturday moved quickly, considering the food was being made on the spot.
“I wouldn't complain about it but it wasn't what we were expecting in terms of the amount of vendors to be here,” Lauren Schneidtmiller, who attended with her friend, said.
Since it was a first time event at the stadium, organizers were expecting a small crowd, especially with it competing with the St. James Court Art show this weekend. They called this trial and error for other non-soccer events at the stadium.
“There is potential for this to be something we'd try again next year maybe in a bigger, do a few things differently, do a few things bigger,” Pappas said.
In total about 2,000 people attended the event.
