LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville soccer stadium is transforming into a concert stadium on Kentucky Derby weekend.
Janet Jackson and New Edition will take a specially-built stage at Lynn Family Stadium for its first ever concert Saturday night.
"We're really looking at a big day at Lynn Family Stadium for this," said Chris Chartier, assistant general manager of Lynn Family Stadium.
It takes a lot of people and planning to get the stadium in concert condition. Crews have been at work since early Sunday morning to make sure things are in shape.
"We're going to be at abut 36 trucks of stuff versus, if it was at other venues around town, it would be about 12 trucks," Chartier said. "There's a lot of infrastructure that we have to bring in."
The two main components of the concert at the stadium are the unique stage and flooring for the field. Both are designed to protect the pristine turf grass.
"This floor that goes over the top builds like a greenhouse," Chartier said. "That greenhouse sits there, lets the light through when we have light, and that then pushes the moisture through."
85 West, the group putting on the concert, said a priority was protecting the field, and it is raising the stage above the grass to do so.
"The purpose of it is to preserve the field so that once we finish with the concert, everything can resume as usual," said Lekeisha James with 85 West.
The production company knew Derby weekend would be the perfect date for the first concert at the stadium.
"The visitors may have an opportunity to come see Janet Jackson where that might not have been so in their hometown or somewhere else," James said.
There is still work to be done at the stadium to get ready for the shows, but it will soon play host to legends in Jackson and New Edition, with hopes of bringing in more.
"This is a very big test for us," Chartier said.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.