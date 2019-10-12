LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new millionaire in Kentucky.
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Glasgow, Kentucky, won the second prize of $1 million in Friday night's drawing, according to a news release from the Kentucky Lottery.
The ticket matched all five of the white ball winning numbers in Friday's drawing but not the Mega Ball. The winning numbers from Friday night's draw were: 14, 22, 30, 37, 60 and a Mega Ball of 8.
Lottery officials will carry out a series of security checks at the store where the winning ticket was sold. The name of the store will be released Monday once the checks are cleared, the release said.
The winning player has 180 days from Friday to claim their prize, which is done at the lottery’s headquarters in Louisville, officials said. He or she is advised to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a secure location.
