LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winning Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold in northern Kentucky.
Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say the million-dollar ticket for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball.
The winning numbers were: 1-5-16-22-54. The Powerball was 24.
Dixie Market on Dixie Highway in Florence sold the ticket. The business will receive $10,000.
The prize must be claimed 180 days from the date of the drawing. Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $137 million.
