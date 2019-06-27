Powerball Tickets - Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A winning Powerball ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold in northern Kentucky. 

Officials with the Kentucky Lottery say the million-dollar ticket for Wednesday night's Powerball drawing matched the first five numbers, but not the Powerball. 

The winning numbers were: 1-5-16-22-54. The Powerball was 24.

Dixie Market on Dixie Highway in Florence sold the ticket. The business will receive $10,000. 

The prize must be claimed 180 days from the date of the drawing. Saturday night's Powerball jackpot is an estimated $137 million.

