RICHMOND, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison County mom is building a lifejacket stand.
Kelly Prewitt hopes it will save lives after hers changed forever two summers ago. Her son, Emanuel, 17, better known as Manny, went missing underwater near Gwinn Island.
“We were going to spend the day together and so, Emanuel took off work and at the last minute he decided to take off swimming with his buddies,” said Prewitt.
Four hours later, she got a call from one of his friend's grandmother. Prewitt said, “She told me that he had drowned in Lake Harrington."
Seven days later, Manny's body was recovered.
“I’m just thankful that they did find him,” said Prewitt.
He wasn't wearing a life jacket at the time and Prewitt said had there been one around, he would probably be alive today. She also discovered others from across Kentucky have had close calls or similar fates.
“There are actually people that they have not found in that lake,” Prewitt explained.
Her family is now teaming up with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife to build a life jacket loner station at Lake Reba as the second anniversary of his passing approaches.
“We’ve got six in place and seven going up,” said Marcus Bowling, boater education coordinator for Kentucky Fish and Wildlife. “We put them in size from infants all the way up to extra-large for adults so anybody that comes down here will have a lifejacket that they can use.”
The Coast Guard-approved lifejackets also come in a variety of forms, from compact inflatable types that expand when wet to more economical, rigid types that maintain their full buoyancy all the time. Nearly 90% of drowning victims in recreational boating accidents were not wearing a life jacket, according to national statistics from the Coast Guard.
It’s one of many stations Bowling helps stock. It is the goal to get the community to maintain them.
The life jacket loaner stations will be stocked with assorted sizes of U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets provided by the Sea Tow Foundation, and display signage with instructions on how to properly fit and wear a life jacket. Boaters may borrow the life jackets at no cost. The stations will be monitored and inspected regularly.
Two loaner stations are in the process of being built in Louisville, one at Long Run Park and another along the Ohio River.
“It’s a great program,” said Bowling. “We partner with individuals; we partner with businesses, with groups.”
Prewitt says all though her family is still grieving from the loss of her son, knowing that this project could save lives helps ease the pain.
To keep Manny’s memory alive, Prewitt not only started the Manny Prewitt Foundation, but will unveil Kentucky’s newest life jacket loaner station in his honor.
A ribbon cutting ceremony for the life jacket loaner station will be held June 10 at 7 p.m. at Lake Reba.
Proceeds from this event will pay for more life jacket loaner stations throughout the state, including a new one to be built alongside Herrington Lake.
Individuals or groups interested in partnering with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on a new life jacket loaner station may complete an application form available on fw.ky.gov. If you have questions about the form, contact Marcus Bowling at marcus.bowling@ky.gov or 1-800-858-1549.
