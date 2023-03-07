MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Officials have confirmed that Madison Consolidated Schools in Jefferson County, Indiana, was put on LOCKOUT status early Tuesday.
That means no one will be allowed to enter or exit the building without a police escort. Students who arrived at the school after the LOCKOUT and were sent home will be marked excused for the day. All other students will remain in classes until dismissal.
According to posts on the district's Facebook page, the LOCKOUT was put in place while police investigated "a threat made by a phone call" to Madison Consolidated High School at approximately 8:15 a.m.
The post states that police found "no immediate threat" after searching both the junior high school and the high school, and both buildings were cleared at 9 a.m. However, officers will remain at both schools for the rest of the day as a precaution.
Parents who plan to pick up their students from the school should "go to Door #4 at both the high school and/or the junior high building" after 9:30 a.m. Parents with students who drive themselves to school will need to give permission by phone or email before that student can be released, according to the Facebook post.
The Madison Consolidated Schools district has approximately 2,500 students.
