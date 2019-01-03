LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana teenager is accused of making an email threat against Madison Consolidated High School.
The Jefferson county Sheriff's Department and the FBI arrested 18-year-old Madison resident Hanna Warren on Thursday. She faces four charges of felony intimidation: One involves the school and the others are for threats made against faculty members.
The high school was placed under "locked out" status after getting the threat on Dec. 3.
Warren is being held at the Jefferson County jail while she waits for her first court appearance.
