LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Madison man abused a three-year-old boy.
According to a news release, 25-year-old Christian Chase, of Madison, Indiana, was arrested on Friday.
His arrest came as the result of a nine-month investigation.
The investigation was started in April of 2018 when police were informed that the child had been taken to King’s Daughter’s Hospital in Madison. The child suffered bruising to his face, head and back, while in Chase's care, according to police.
Doctors found that the child's injuries were not accidental.
Officials did not specify how Chase is connected to the child.
Chase is charged with battery and neglect.
