LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man has been arrested over allegations that he molested two children.
According to a news release from the Indiana State Police, the investigation began in January when two children came forward and claimed they'd been arrested at the home of 48-year-old Kent "Jason" Koehler, in Jefferson County, Indiana.
Police say they determined that Koehler inappropriately touch two girls under the age of 14 on more than one occasion when they visited him in his home.
After reviewing the investigation, the Jefferson County (Indiana) prosecutor recommended charges and a warrant was issued for Koehler's arrest. He was taken into custody at his home on Wednesday on two counts of Child Molestation.
He is currently being held in the Jefferson County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash-only bond, according to court documents.
