LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, man is facing new charges after police say an improvised explosive device he created detonated inside an apartment, causing injuries to the occupant.
According to the Madison Police Department, the incident took place just before 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 27.
Police say they got a call from someone reporting that a possible explosive device had been found at an apartment on Kennedy Drive, off Ivy Tech Drive, in Madison. When officers arrived, they spoke to the person who lived in the apartment, who had "obvious injuries to the face" caused by the explosive device, which had been detonated. That person was transported to University Hospital in Louisville. The extent of the victim's injuries has not been disclosed.
Police briefly evacuated the apartment complex until they determined that no additional explosive devices were inside.
According to the news release, police believe the explosive device had been built by 32-year-old Cameron Kinser and had been in the apartment for several months before the victim accidentally detonated it while trying to dispose of it.
Kinser now faces a charge of manufacturing a destructive device in connection with this case.
Kinser was already in custody at the Jefferson County (Indiana) Jail on an unrelated charge. Earlier this month, police arrested Kinser and 26-year-old Sadie Wells after an explosive was found inside Wells' former East Street home.
Police told WDRB News they found evidence from other explosives found last fall along a road in Jefferson County, Indiana, inside Wells' former home. That evidence pointed investigators to Kinser, according to police.
None of the devices from those incidents exploded.
Kinser was charged with one count of manufacturing a destructive device in connection with that arrest.
Wells was charged with one count of possession of a destructive device, a level 5 felony, and possession of a syringe, which is a level 6 felony, according to the Facebook post.
