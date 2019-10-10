LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Madison, Indiana, are asking for the public's help to find a man they say is "armed and dangerous."
According to a post on the City of Madison Police Department's Facebook page, police are looking for 42-year-old Brandon Stephens.
Police say early Thursday morning, Stephens fired a gun at a woman, narrowly missing her. It happened at the Central Tavern, a bar at 301 Mulberry Street in Madison.
Police have since issued a warrant for his arrest.
"Brandon Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached," police say in the statement. "If you were a witness to or have any information regarding the incident, please contact Madison Police Department Detectives Ricky Harris or Kyle Cutshaw. If you see Brandon Stephens out and about, please call 911."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.