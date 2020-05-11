MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Dozen of people left without jobs due to COVID-19 have been able to continue working thanks to Madison's Temporary Jobs Replacement program.
The ability to hire temporary workers came from the city's existing budget, at no additional cost to tax-payers.
"It's gone excellent, frankly," Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said. "We've employed almost 40 individuals, a little below our goal, but we'll be able to employ them longer."
He said several of these temporary workers are small businesses owners or people who worked in the restaurant and hospitality industries.
"They were the first ones to be affected by the displacement due to this public health emergency, and frankly, they're the last ones to go to work," Courtney said.
Through the temporary jobs replacement program, these workers are assisting the city in several different departments including fire, police, parks and utilities.
"We were able to do projects that have literally been on the back-burner for quite a while," Courtney said.
Madison's City Hall opened last week. Courtney said he wants Madison to help set an example for reopening Indiana's economy, but to make sure it's done safely.
