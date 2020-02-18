MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Community leaders are working as fast as possible to pinpoint the origins of so-called "tainted" vaping products after sudden illnesses at Madison Consolidated High School.
Tuesday, first responders rushed a teacher and a nurse from the high school to a local hospital because of illness. Three students with minor symptoms also were taken to the emergency room for evaluation, school officials said.
Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said 14 people so far have been sickened from vape products that he and others believe have been tainted. At the conclusion of a Tuesday night city council meeting, he told the audience that he and others are treating the situation as a public health emergency.
"From what we've been told, there's two or three chemicals that have been added to the vaping device cartridges, and I think that in combination with the nicotine that's there overwhelms not only our youth who are vaping this chemical but also anybody who touches it," Courtney said.
According to the school corporation, the cause of the illnesses was unclear, but in a letter, Principal Michael Gasaway wrote that the adults became ill in an area where school officials had discovered a vaping device. The students who had minor symptoms were in the same area.
Gasaway said that as a precaution, the school held students in their classrooms between fourth and fifth periods to allow Homeland Security personnel to complete an air quality test.
Last week, eight students from the school were taken to the hospital after vaping at school, prompting the school to look at ramping up efforts to confiscate e-cigarettes.
Because of the hospitalizations last week, the school had increased hallway and restroom patrols.
"It's very scary. If it can happen at the high school, it can happen anywhere in our community," said Courtney. "To the extent that we can isolate it and deal with it quickly is also going to minimize the impact on our community."
Right now, Courtney said, no one knows where the tainted products are coming from or how widespread the problem is. However, he said a lot of investigative work is going on.
"We have our health department, the county health department, engaged; the school system, obviously; local police department; state police department; Indiana Department of Health as well as the CDC," he said.
School officials can't yet say if the latest incident is related to the incidents from last week.
Meanwhile, local vape shop owners such as Bridget Sargent, who manages Uptown Vape, hope they aren't made into scapegoats to a problem Sargent believes the vaping "black market" created.
"I think the solution is not to put so much pressure on the vape stores but start with the parents and educating their kids on, you know, the risk of smoking in the first place," she said.
She said her store takes great lengths to prevent its merchandise from being sold to minors.
