LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison, Indiana, police officer was arrested Tuesday on a domestic violence charge following an incident in Ripley County, Indiana.
According to Indiana State Police, the victim reported last month that they were assaulted by the 36-year-old police officer.
The woman told police that Brian Ashcraft "put his hands on her and pushed her while making threatening statements" on July 10. She said the argument continued on July 11 where Ashcraft then allegedly grabbed her face.
Following a month-long investigation, the officer was charged with domestic battery Tuesday and booked into the Ripley County Jail.
Ashcraft's employment status with Madison Police Department was not immediately known.
