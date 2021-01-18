LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Police in Jefferson County, Indiana are investigating a fatal crash that killed a Madison man and injured another on Sunday night.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to the two-vehicle accident in the 5000 block of Highway 421, near Madison, Ind. around 7 p.m.
Robert Goins, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. Another man involved in the crash, 23-year-old Nathaniel Farris was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.
A reconstruction team is working to determine what caused the crash, as few details were known Monday.
