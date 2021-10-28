LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Madison man who shot an Indiana State Police Trooper in 2019 has been found guilty on all charges.
A jury found Wade Roark guilty on Thursday of attempted murder, battery and criminal recklessness. He'll be sentenced later in November and could spend up to 46 years in prison.
During a standoff, Roark shot trooper Joseph Livers in the leg. The bullet became lodged into his right knee and narrowly missed an artery.
At the time, Roark said he thought the Mexican cartel was after him and didn't know he shot a trooper.
Related Stories:
- Man accused of shooting Indiana State Police trooper said he'd been awake for 4 days
- ISP Trooper shot in the leg during standoff near Madison identified
- ISP Trooper shot in leg during standoff near Madison; suspect arrested
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.