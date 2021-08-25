MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Madison is trying to slow things down and wants to change part of Main Street to do it.
Madison's Main Street, particularly in the six block stretch between Broadway and Cragmont, has a speeding problem.
"People are traveling over 50 miles an hour in a 30 miles an hour zone," said Mindy McGee, deputy mayor and chief of staff for the city. "So fairly regularly, we're seeing 20 miles an hour over the speed limit."
But the city is hoping its new plan for that section will slow things down on a street that sees 7,000-10,000 cars a day.
"We want to make our crosswalks safer. We have a lot of foot traffic," McGee said. "So we believe lowering the speeds is important to keep safety."
McGee said the project would restripe the roads, changing from four lanes to two, with an additional turn lane in the middle.
The plan is based on road studies the city has had done, which show the change would slow things down and increase Main Street drive times.
"We've taken a data-driven approach to it," McGee said.
Being able to take an action like this is a fairly new phenomenon for the city, since up until July 2020, the Main Street was a state-run highway. Now that the city has control, McGee said they're wanting to reimagine Main Street and believe this project is a good start.
"Before we invest in a larger project down the road, we wanted to be able to test a couple of things," McGee said. "The data shows this might be a good opportunity to do that, and it's just paint. If it doesn't work well, we can make changes."
For some businesses along Main Street, they're looking forward to a potential solution to the ongoing problem
"Speed limit is 30, and very seldom do they do less than 40," said Russ Lewis, a co-owner of Old Tyme Marketplace.
"First stop sign from Cragmont isn't until you get down to Mill Street, so there's a significant stretch here where there's a lot of fast driving," said Beth Lewis, another Madison business owner.
The owners of Old Tyme Marketplace would like to see the change.
"It's definitely a step in the right direction in order for Main Street to gain a more slower paced main street feel," Lewis said.
McGee said public information meetings are being held and restriping could potentially start in late September.
"It's something that we believe — based on the data and the traffic conditions — that is a good idea," McGee said. "We've heard from other groups. We just want to make sure we listen to as many voices as possible before we set it in stone."
A public information meeting was held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. More information about the project can be found on Madison's city projects web page.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.