MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- Bob Courtney became the mayor of Madison after former mayor Damon Welch died while in office in September.
He served the rest of Welch's term and then went on to win the election in November, and since then, he's identified plenty of chances for improvement.
"We are going to do a lot of things different than the way they were done in the past," Courtney said.
Those changes are starting to take shape.
The police department's 29 officers are planning for a 10% raise. Courtney said it averages out to be about a $4,600 annual increase, bringing the average officer salary to $49,000 a year. Courtney said the money hasn't been finalized, but he hasn't heard any objections to the plan. Officers would receive an increase in pay starting in July, and they would receive retroactive pay from the start of the year.
"Our police department handled more than 12,500 calls in 2019, and it looks like the trend is that kind of volume is going to continue to increase," Courtney said.
It would cost the city an additional $90,000 a year, but Courtney said it won't cost tax payers additional money. It will all happen by reallocating money that's already in the budget.
"We have a lot of objectives with regard to economic development and quality-of-life initiatives," he said. "But it has to start with a safe community ... safe, clean, beautiful, vibrant, all of those things are going to play into all the other key initiatives we have."
Key initiatives include a historic preservation and community enhancement program. Madison prides itself on its historic architecture.
"We have some blighted, abandoned, burned up, boarded up buildings here, for example," Courtney said.
Boarded-up windows have turned to plastic at the old Eagle Cotton Mill on St. Michaels Avenue and Vaughn Drive as plans are becoming a reality to turn the historic mill into a Fairfield Marriott Boutique hotel and conference center.
"Financing has been the hold up," Courtney said. "That's part of our Stellar Cities designation. So it's a very, very complicated development, lots of layers of financing and heroic efforts by the developer to bring it all to fruition in addition to making sure they're designing the space to be as conducive as possible to honor the integrity of Madison's historic Community.
The mill was built in 1884. City Council has recently approved the tax abatement program for the project, and construction will start in the next few weeks.
The hotel is expected to open by the 2021 Kentucky Derby.
