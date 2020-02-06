LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The Madison Regatta will return to the Ohio River in July.
The Grand Prix hydroplanes will run for the 70th year from July 3 to 5 in Madison, Indiana. Fans line the banks of the river to watch boats reach speeds of up to 200 miles per hour.
"The Ohio River race course can be a challenge for our drivers and teams, but that is part of the allure of racing in Madison," said Dean Rojas, president of Grand Prix America.
The Madison Regatta festival also includes other events, such as a parade, music festival, car show, pageants and remote-controlled boat races.
