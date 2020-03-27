MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- With so many service workers now out of a job, some of Kentuckiana's smaller communities are trying to come to the rescue. Madison, Indiana is leading the state in matching people with new jobs.
The city's once-buzzing Main Street is now mostly shut down, as most Hoosiers are told to stay at home because of COVID-19.
"It's not only our restaurant, bars, and service workers, but our hair stylists and small business owners have been affected as well," said Madison Mayor Bob Courtney.
Courtney says many of those laid off workers are single parents who are now out of a job with no way to pay bills or buy food for their families.
"People want to work, and we can put them to work," he said.
This week, the City of Madison launched its Temporary Jobs Replacement Program. The city is hiring up to 100 people to work around 30 hours a week for $15/hour.
The city will match workers with jobs, from administrative work to trash collection, landscaping, meter reading, and even delivering meals to seniors.
"We decided to take those funds across our streets, utilities, parks and administrative budgets and utilize them now to create this jobs replacement program," Courtney said.
It comes at no extra cost to taxpayers. The $500,000 was already in the budget for seasonal help.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb applauded Madison for its efforts during his statewide address on Friday.
"Mayor Bob Courtney... has already put into place a cash city stimulus program," said Holcomb. "They are putting in motion rescue programs for small business employees."
The program now serves as a model for the rest of the state, and Courtney encourages mayors in other cities to implement something similar.
"The message is very simple: don't wait. Don't wait until July to try to figure something out," he said. "Be proactive. Be innovative. Think outside the box."
Anyone is encouraged to apply for the program on the City of Madison's website.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.