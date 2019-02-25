Madison tack factory to become affordable senior apartments

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) — Madison is home to one of the largest contiguous national historic landmark area in the country.
The old Tack Factory built in 1884 is part of it, and it'll be turned into affordable senior apartments called the Riverside Tower Lofts.
The building has been vacant for more than a decade, and city leaders and real estate group Denton Floyd recently broke ground.
“It's the Tower Manufacturing building, or commonly known as Tower Tack,” City Planner and Preservation Coordinator Nicole Schell said. “They made nails, tacks, clothes pins — that kind of thing.”
The 50 one- and two-bedroom senior affordable apartments will cost $9 million to build.
“Our firm’s mission is Building Better Communities, and this development is in line with that mission by creating a high-quality, yet affordable places to live for seniors in the Madison community,” Denton Floyd Co-founder Brandon Denton said. “There currently is a shortage of affordable senior housing in the area and we want to help fill that void.”
The building will have a “landscaped courtyard, on-site parking, golf carts, community room, stainless steel appliances, vaulted ceilings, washer dryer hookup, dishwashers, exposed brick walls,” Denton said.
“We are getting rid of an eye sore,” Madison Mayor Damon Welch said.
This project wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for the Stellar Communities Designation that Madison earned two years ago.
“Madison received approximately $6 million in funds from the state of Indiana,” Madison Community Relations Director Andrew Forrester said.
Some of that money will also turn the Armor Metal building into Armor Plastics and will create 30 new jobs.
The old Eagle Cotton Mill will become a boutique hotel and conference center.
“There is renovation of the old Crystal Beach Pool. That's from the 1930s, and we are hoping to renovate that and make it better for the public," Forrester said. “We are expanding our riverfront sidewalk even longer.”
The apartments will open in the spring of 2020.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.