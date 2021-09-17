MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- A newly formed group in Indiana is working toward improving the overall health of Hoosiers.
Last month, Governor Eric Holcomb established the governor's Public Health Commission to study Indiana's public health system and make recommendations for improvement.
Madison, Indiana Mayor Bob Courtney has been appointed to the commission.
"What we're really striving for is marrying that fact that the health of our community is inextricably linked to the health of our economy," said Courtney.
The commission will meet the third Thursday of each month in Indianapolis. Its first meeting was on Thursday, Sept. 16.
"As a policy maker and as a community leader, the emphasis here is going to be what policies and investments should we be making so you can have access to better healthcare and healthier life styles that increase your life expectancy," said Courtney.
Courtney said he plans to speak with stakeholders across southern Indiana to get input.
"Ask them, 'what can we be doing better? What should be incorporating? Where should we be making a bigger investment so we can improve the public health for all?'' he said.
The commission includes representatives from public health, local government, the Indiana Minority Health Coalition, and healthcare associations.
According to a news release, as members analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the current public health system, they will work to "identify ways to improve funding and the equitable delivery of public health services in the future" with a focus on legislation.
Courtney said being part of the commission is an honor, not only to represent Madison, but to also serve the Hoosier state.
He said the commission will focus on much more than just the pandemic, and plans to investigate the state's overall public health to ultimately improve quality of life.
"If Indiana wants to move forward and up the ranks with regards to quality of places to live, quality of workforce, we have to make sure we are growing in the right direction, and that's where public health is so important. A healthy workforce is great for a healthy economy," he said.
According to Courtney, there is a deadline set for the end of next year for the commission to deliver a report to the governor with specific recommendations.
Newly appointed members of the commission include:
- Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley of Marion
- Marion County Health Officer Dr. Virginia Caine
- Madison Mayor Bob Courtney
- Hendricks County Commissioner Dennis Dawes of Brownsburg
- Carl Ellison of Indianapolis, president/CEO of the Indiana Minority Health Coalition
- Paul Halverson of Indianapolis, founding dean of the Richard M. Fairbanks School of Public Health
- Kim Irwin of Indianapolis, administer of the Indiana Public Health Association
- Hannah Maxey of Fishers, director of the Bowen Center for Health Workforce Research & Police at the IU School of Medicine
- Brian Tabor of Indianapolis, president of the Indiana Hospital Association
- Cara Veale of Washington, CEO of the Indiana Rural Health Association
- Mindy Waldron of Fort Wayne, Allen County Health Department Administrator
- Dr. David Welsh of Versailles, Ripley County Health Officer
Former U.S. Rep. Susan Brooks will serve as a non-voting citizen advisor of the commission.
The commission's first meeting was chaired by former state senator Luke Kenley and former state health commissioner Dr. Judy Monroe. Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box is serving as secretary.
The Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation awarded a $250,000 grant to the Indiana Department of Health to support the commission's work.
