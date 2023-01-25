LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana town is challenging others to help a homeless shelter change lives.
The town of Clarksville's council voted to make a major donation to the Catalyst Rescue Mission, and its issuing a challenge to others to step up, as well. The mission is getting a $50,000 donation along with an old Clarksville Police car to help transport those the shelter is housing.
"Everything costs something," said Catalyst Rescue Mission's president, Jim Moon. "It's really helpful when you know the leaders in the city of Clarksville back us."
"We believe in Pastor Moon and the work that he's doing," said Ryan Ramsey, Clarksville Town Council president. "It's such a benefit to our local community."
Clarksville also put out a $20,000 match request. Anyone that donates $20,000 will see the town will match it, and the challenge has already been met. Jeffersonville Township Trustee Dale Popp donated $20,000, and the town says it will continue to match anyone who makes a $20,000 donation.
"We were really excited when Jeffersonville township Trustee Dale Popp took us up on that challenge," Ramsey said. "He pledged an additional $20,000 and in turn, so did the Town of Clarksville... That allows him to continue on with his mission in helping those in our community that need it the most."
Catalyst Rescue Mission has now received about $90,000. The organization's leaders are asking surrounding municipalities to consider donating.
"If we're always worrying about money, we can't worry about the things that are in front of us," Moon said.
More than 700 homeless people sought shelter at the mission last year, and more than 100 people are currently staying there.
The Catalyst Rescue Mission is at 1727 D.L. Motley Way, Jeffersonville. To find out more about its mission, click here.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.